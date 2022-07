Close window X

You can copy and paste this html tracking code into articles of ours that you use, this little snippet of code allows us to track how many people read our story.

Please do not reprint our stories without our bylines, and please include a live link to NC Health News under the byline, like this:



By Jane Doe



North Carolina Health News





North Carolina Health News Finally, at the bottom of the story (whether web or print), please include the text:



North Carolina Health News is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering all things health care in North Carolina. Visit NCHN at northcarolinahealthnews.org. (on the web, this can be hyperlinked)

As of late 2019, we're changing our policy about reprinting our content.You are free to use NC Health News content under the following conditions: