When the pandemic came to North Carolina in March 2020, schools closed for in-person classes, disrupting a cycle of schools funneling children into the juvenile justice system. Schools often handle misbehavior by referring children to juvenile court — school-based complaints made up 40-45 percent of total juvenile justice complaints in the decade before 2020. When schools weren’t in person during the pandemic, school-based juvenile justice complaints plummeted to 7 percent in 2021. In this series, we report on what exactly happened, how Black children and children with disabilities were disproportionately impacted and what this means for the future of juvenile justice in the state.

The “When kids’ cries for help become crimes” series is part of a data fellowship with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Latest installment Back to school: Advocates worry about pandemic’s impact on most vulnerable youth in the justice system By Elizabeth Thompson In March 2020, schools shut down for two weeks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly a year later, when schools started to head back to consistent, in-person instruction, more than 11,000 North Carolinians had died of COVID-19. Students’ lives changed. They were faced with death and disease in the…

