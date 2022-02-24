

In this Health Care Half Hour, NCHN rural health reporter Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven talks with Doug Sea, Director and attorney of the Family Support and Health Care Program at Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, about the ways NC’s Medicaid transformation has affected patients and health care providers.

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina, a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant and an examination of how hog farming in eastern NC has affected communities of color.

