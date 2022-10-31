North Carolina resources:

National Alliance on Mental Illness North Carolina (NAMI NC) has local affiliates in many (but not all) North Carolina counties. The affiliate pages include local mental health crisis resources, including numbers for mobile crisis units as well as support groups.

Peer support: There are peer support groups around the state, run by people with lived experience of mental illness, suicide attempt, psychiatric hospitalization, incarceration and/or homelessness. The following are some of the peer support programs in North Carolina (not a complete list):

North Carolina-based warm line (833) 390-7728: This mental health support line is staffed 24/7 by peer support specialists with Promise Resource Network in Charlotte. Other warm lines based in the United States can be found here.

Employees of the state of North Carolina have access to free mental health services for themselves and dependents through the Employee Assistance Program.

Behavioral health urgent care centers are located around North Carolina and are designed for people to walk-in and receive an assessment without going to the hospital emergency department. Search for one in your area or contact the LME-MCO (behavioral health management organization) that serves your county.

National resources:

National suicide and crisis lifeline: call or text 9-8-8 anywhere in the United States for help and local resources.

BlackLine (800) 604-5841: a support line geared toward Black, Black LGBTQI, Brown, Native and Muslim communities.

Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860: a support line run by trans people for trans and questioning people.

Kiva Centers: offers daily virtual peer support groups covering a host of topics, including chronic illness peer support, coping with anger, hearing voices and alternate realities, living with loss and more.

Wildflower Alliance: offers a peer support line and a number of online support groups, including alternatives to suicide, psychiatric drug use and/or withdrawal, hearing voices and more.

Page last updated Oct. 25, 2022.

This is not a complete list. If there’s a North Carolina-based resource you’d like us to consider adding to this page, please email editor@northcarolinahealthnews.org.