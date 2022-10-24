We are excited to work with The Charlotte Ledger to write articles focused on health care and the companies and institutions that deliver it in the Charlotte region.
Readers of both our publications have pointed out an emerging need for stepped-up independent coverage of important health-related decisions that affect health care for hundreds of thousands of patients, at a time when many legacy media organizations have scaled back.
The partnership will allow readers of both publications to have access to enhanced health care coverage, as well as any other media outlet that would like to republish the articles it produces.
All articles published in partnership with The Charlotte Ledger can be read below.
Hospitals are swamped with kids battling respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID
By Michelle Crouch Co-published with Charlotte Ledger Jamie Sweeney of Charlotte, a former pediatric nurse, didn’t worry too much when her 7-week-old baby Sully first developed a cough. But over the next few days, Sully’s coughing got worse, each episode rattling his tiny body. When Sully stopped eating and started acting lethargic on Oct. 10,…
2 N.C. news outlets join forces to enhance Charlotte-area health care coverage
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger today announced an innovative partnership to hire a reporter focused on health care and the companies and institutions that deliver it in the Charlotte region. The two N.C.-based news organizations said that by teaming up, they will shine a light on a large and changing…
Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients
By Michelle Crouch Co-published with Charlotte Ledger As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice…