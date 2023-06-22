Please add a jpg, gif, or png of your company logo. If you are having trouble uploading images, please email to jobs@northcarolinahealthnews.org
Please give us a 2-3 sentence summary of the job. Be sure to include a link to additional information and application. Please add salary ranges, location, start date, etc.
$50 for 60 days, or until your job is filled, whichever comes first.
When we’re notified you’ve uploaded your materials, we’ll send you an invoice. Job listings go live in the next newsletter after payment is received and go live on our website the same day. Newsletters go out on Mondays and Thursdays with a re-send to people who didn’t open the initial mailing on Tuesdays and Fridays.