Tired? If you’re the parent of a young child you know how challenging it can be to get your child to sleep, and how that affects you.
We spoke with Dr. Sujay Kansagra, director of the Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Program at Duke University Medical Center, about practical ways to get your child to sleep so you can get some shuteye.
NC Health News assistant editor and mental health reporter, Taylor Knopf, moderated the panel. You can read the story she wrote about sleep supplements for young children.
Finally, at the bottom of the story (whether web or print), please include the text:
North Carolina Health News is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering all things health care in North Carolina. Visit NCHN at northcarolinahealthnews.org. (on the web, this can be hyperlinked)
Health Care Half Hour – Helping your child get to sleep naturally
by Taylor Knopf, North Carolina Health News November 17, 2022
1
Taylor Knopf
Taylor Knopf writes about mental health, including addiction and harm reduction. She lives in Raleigh and previously wrote for The News & Observer. Knopf has a bachelor's degree in sociology with a...
More by Taylor Knopf