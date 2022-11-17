By Taylor Knopf

Tired? If you’re the parent of a young child you know how challenging it can be to get your child to sleep, and how that affects you.

We spoke with Dr. Sujay Kansagra, director of the Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Program at Duke University Medical Center, about practical ways to get your child to sleep so you can get some shuteye.

NC Health News assistant editor and mental health reporter, Taylor Knopf, moderated the panel. You can read the story she wrote about sleep supplements for young children.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.