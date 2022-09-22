As the Healthy Opportunities Pilot takes off, how are organizations using the program to better serve their clients?
We discussed this topic with Sonya Jones, co-founder of Caja Solidaria. As of August 18, Caja Solidaria has 47 referrals for the HOP program. Jones believes the program will be good for not only her clients, but also for the health of the community.
Amy Upham also joined the conversation as the executive director of Eleanor Health Foundation. The foundation connects people with substance use disorder and other mental illnesses to things like affordable medications, employment and more.
Our third panelist was Madlyn Morreale, an attorney at Legal Aid of North Carolina. Legal Aid NC assists North Carolinians with finding housing resources, health care and more.
NC Health News Medicaid and rural health reporter, Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven, moderated the panel.
Health Care Half Hour – The Healthy Opportunities Pilot
by Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven, North Carolina Health News September 22, 2022
