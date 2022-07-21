by Thomas Goldsmith

As the long term care system emerges from COVID will we see better care in these facilities? What are the cracks that the COVID pandemic revealed in the U.S.’ system of care for the most vulnerable and what steps can be taken to improve the system?

This spring, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine released a report by a blue ribbon panel that took a hard look at the nation’s nursing homes.

We discussed this topic with Dr. Philip Sloane, who served on the blue ribbon study panel. Sloane is a family physician and geriatrician. He co-directs the Program on Aging, Disability, and Long-Term Care of the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at UNC-Chapel Hill. He’s also a professor in the UNC School of Medicine.

Joining Sloane was Heather Burkhardt, head of the North Carolina Coalition on Aging. She has more than 25 years of experience working behalf of older adults, spanning both the nonprofit and state government sectors. Heather draws greatly from her non-profit and direct care experience at both the Pitt County Council on Aging and Resources for Seniors.

NC Health News aging beat reporter, Thomas Goldsmith, moderated the panel.

