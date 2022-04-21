

In this Health Care Half Hour, NCHN rural health reporter Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven talks with Joonu-Noel Andrews Coste, Attorney with Disability Rights North Carolina, and Delia Bailey, a parent advocate. They discuss the challenges NC children with both behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities face when trying to access care, and how this challenge looks different when a child has Medicaid versus when they have private insurance.

For more on this subject, you can find Clarissa’s previous reporting here:

For kids with complex behavioral needs, Medicaid often provides better coverage

Seven months into NC’s Medicaid transition, data show patients are still With Medicaid and mental health in the mix, juvenile court gets tricky

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina, a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant and an examination of how hog farming in eastern NC has affected communities of color.

