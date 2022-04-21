In this Health Care Half Hour, NCHN rural health reporter Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven talks with Joonu-Noel Andrews Coste, Attorney with Disability Rights North Carolina, and Delia Bailey, a parent advocate. They discuss the challenges NC children with both behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities face when trying to access care, and how this challenge looks different when a child has Medicaid versus when they have private insurance.
For more on this subject, you can find Clarissa’s previous reporting here:
Finally, at the bottom of the story (whether web or print), please include the text:
North Carolina Health News is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering all things health care in North Carolina. Visit NCHN at northcarolinahealthnews.org. (on the web, this can be hyperlinked)
Health Care Half Hour: Accessing care for youth with complex behavioral health needs
by Editor, North Carolina Health News April 21, 2022
1
Editor
North Carolina Health News is an independent, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering health care in North Carolina employing the highest journalistic standards of fairness, accuracy...
More by Editor