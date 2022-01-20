For the first Health Care Half Hour of 2022, NC Health News Editor-in-Chief, Rose Hoban; was joined by Dr. Laura Murray, of Cone Health medical Group, and Thomas Denny, Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

The panel talks the difference between PCR and antigen tests, the optimal time to test after an exposure, and whether or not you should try putting the tests down your throat (quick answer to that one: don’t).

For more on COVID-19 testing during Omicron, check out Rose’s article here:

More rapid tests are coming. What’s the best way to use them?

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina, a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant and an examination of how hog farming in eastern NC has affected communities of color.

