Reporter, Elizabeth Thompson; was joined by Tommy Green, lead community health worker at NC FIT (NC Formerly Incarcerated Transition) program and Essence Hairston, program manager at UNC Horizons program in Wake County.

The panel talked about the challenges facing people who are leaving jails and prisons and the health care challenges they face as they reenter society.

Stick around to the end, there were some terrific questions.

Read Elizabeth’s reporting here: Evidence-based reentry resources key for sicker incarcerated population, researchers say, Could MAT be the key to reducing recidivism in NC’s jails?, COVID-19 creates additional challenges for those leaving incarceration in NC

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina, a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant and an examination of how hog farming in eastern NC has affected communities of color.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.