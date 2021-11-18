Health Care Half Hour: Successful reentry – Health issues facing people leaving incarceration
In North Carolina, some 98 percent of people currently incarcerated will eventually be released back into society, but reentry isn’t easy. Many people come back with physical health and behavioral health conditions and struggle to get the help they need.
Reporter, Elizabeth Thompson; was joined by Tommy Green, lead community health worker at NC FIT (NC Formerly Incarcerated Transition) program and Essence Hairston, program manager at UNC Horizons program in Wake County.
The panel talked about the challenges facing people who are leaving jails and prisons and the health care challenges they face as they reenter society.
Stick around to the end, there were some terrific questions.
by Editor, North Carolina Health News November 18, 2021
