Are you a health care worker? We’d love to hear from you. Email editor at northcarolinahealthnews.org

Join us for a conversation with NC Health News journalist Melba Newsome to discuss her two-part MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative series about the residents’ decades-long struggle for environmental and health justice and the laws and regulations that work against them.

Read Melba’s reporting here: Unchecked growth of industrial animal farms spurs long fight for environmental justice in Eastern NC

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina and a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant.

Editor

North Carolina Health News is an independent, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering health care in North Carolina employing the highest journalistic standards of fairness, accuracy...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *