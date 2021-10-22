Join us for a conversation with NC Health News journalist Melba Newsome to discuss her two-part MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative series about the residents’ decades-long struggle for environmental and health justice and the laws and regulations that work against them.

Read Melba’s reporting here: Unchecked growth of industrial animal farms spurs long fight for environmental justice in Eastern NC

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina and a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant.