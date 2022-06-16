In this Health Care Half Hour, NCHN Editor-in-Chief Rose Hoban talks with Casey Cooper, the CEO of Cherokee Indian Hospital; Chris Cooper a professor of Political Science at WCU; and NC State Senator Kevin Corbin.
They discuss the long road of education and advocacy that lead the NC Senate to pass Medicaid expansion and and what it may take to get the NC House there.
Health Care Half Hour: Accessing care for youth with complex behavioral health needs
by Editor, North Carolina Health News June 16, 2022
