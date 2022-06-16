

In this Health Care Half Hour, NCHN Editor-in-Chief Rose Hoban talks with Casey Cooper, the CEO of Cherokee Indian Hospital; Chris Cooper a professor of Political Science at WCU; and NC State Senator Kevin Corbin.

They discuss the long road of education and advocacy that lead the NC Senate to pass Medicaid expansion and and what it may take to get the NC House there.

Health Care Half Hour is a monthly conversation between one of our reporters and health care experts, held on the third Thursday of every month. Previous sessions include a conversation on the use and overuse of involuntary commitment in North Carolina, a talk with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Wohl on the Delta variant and an examination of how hog farming in eastern NC has affected communities of color.

